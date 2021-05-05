The Batman: leaks behind the scenes with new footage and details about Catwoman

With all the hype for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and early teasers for The Suicide Squad, we almost forgot that The Batman is currently wrapping up post-production. The long-awaited film with Robert Pattinson as the bat was going to arrive in June, but the pandemic caused severe delays that pushed it until March 2022, however a small behind the scenes has been leaked with new details of the film.

Apparently, behind the scenes is a special feature that comes bundled with Batman Forever – 41% when you buy the movie from iTunes. However, since yesterday it began to be shared as a leak. Either way, the material is a small preview focused on the character of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, who in The Batman will be played by Zoë Kravitz.

The clip explains details about this new version of the classic villain and antiheroine that is the character within the extensive and varied mythology of the character. Kravitz describes Catwoman’s personality and motivations like this:

Selina can take care of herself. It is extremely rude. She wants to fight for those who have no one to defend them and that is something that makes her connect with Batman.

The little behind the scenes also includes a short comment with director Matt Reeves about the film. There he explains what we already know: The batman It will be a film that will show us the bat’s early years as a vigilante, but, because of the same, it will also narrate the origin of some of its best-known antagonists. So don’t count Catwoman as a total ally yet:

I wanted to see a Batman that was not in his origin story, but his early days. But that means that many of the characters that are part of his gallery of villains are in his origin story. So we have a Selina Kyle who is not yet Catwoman.

THE BATMAN | Behind The Scenes: Zoë Kravitz – Catwoman # thebatman #leak #catwoman #zoekravitz #battinson #robertpattinson #pauldano #mattreeves pic.twitter.com/Qe24kqQjEb – FJAH (@WakeEphraimW) May 5, 2021

The producer Dylan clarke He also offered details about Kravitz’s character:

What is most interesting about Selina Kyle is that she represents the savior for people who have been mistreated, who have been forgotten, who have had no one to look out for them. It is also very complicated, in that it does not know very well where its loyalty or its alliances lie.

All of this seems to indicate that Kyle will play the role of some kind of anti-heroine who also protects the people of Gotham alongside newcomer Batman, though that could change. The film also has Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano as The Riddler, a kind of serial killer who would be the main antagonist of the young vigilante.

The footage shows a little more of the Catwoman scenes that we saw in the first teaser for the film. We see Kravitz’s character manage to open a vault and wear a mask to hide his identity, along with a black leather outfit. Also, there is a new couple of seconds of Pattinson as Batman in the rain and the part where he seems to enter one of the crime scenes in The Riddler where Gordon is already located.

Given the The batman It is scheduled to release at the end of March 2022, we will most likely not see any more official material about the film until at least September of this year. However, it should be remembered that the second edition of DC FanDome will take place in October and maybe we can see something new about this young version of the hero during that event.

