The Batman: Leaked Promo Art Gives Us A Better Idea Of What The Riddler’s Mask Looks Like

One of the most anticipated films of 2022 is The Batman, by Matt Reeves. As stated it will not happen in the current continuity of the DCEU. In other words, Robert Pattinson’s Batman is not going to be the replacement for the one we’ve seen so far. The director is actually going to show us a younger version of the character who is going to be in his own reality. This will allow DC the freedom to continue this world separately if they wish. So far, a spin-off series has been announced that will focus on the Gotham City police. The possibility that it will be the first of many spin-off cannot be ruled out, not to mention the imminent sequels that will surely occur if it goes well.

For the company this has been a risk in the sense that Robert Pattinson He has not been well received in the role of the Dark Knight. This could change when the movie is released. Without a doubt. The point is that at this moment the fans have many doubts that the actor is going to give the width, although it must be admitted that those fans are probably not familiar with the filmography and the rank of this actor.

In the first trailer that came out of this film we could see who will be the main villain of the film: The Riddler. This iconic villain will be brought to life by Paul Dano. Something that caught the attention of many is that this time he is presented as a serial killer. And not like anyone. Specifically it is reminiscent of the Zodiac Killer. In the trailer we see that he leaves with his victims cryptic messages not unlike that legendary murderer. Another thing that drew attention is that he was wearing a mask that could not be seen well due to the darkness of that advance. The question that has come to more than one is how it looks.

Images of an official movie calendar were leaked. In it we can see images of Batman, the Batmobile one of Selina Kyle / Catwoman, none of the Penguin and two of The Riddler. In one of them you can see the mask. Unfortunately the images are not of the lowest quality due to their size. What we can appreciate is that, for lack of another word to compare it, that mask more closely resembles a masochistic slave costume rather than something the riddle would use. It’s quite an interesting and rare change. It is very likely that many fans do not take it very well, especially those who hoped that it was actually Hush’s bandages. In that image you can see that they are not bandages; appears to be some kind of skin. It’s very likely that we’ll get a better look when a second trailer is released.

On the other hand, Tom Welling recently said that he would like to play Superman in The Batman universe. As this film happens in its own corner of the multiverse, at this time we do not know if other DC characters will appear, but the actor who gave life to Clark Kent in Smallville would be willing to appear:

Yes, I think that would be great. My friend Rob Pattinson will be the new Batman. I would love … it would be fun to be the Superman in his movie, just because he’s a friend of mine. Yes, who knows.

Do not forget that the wishes of the actors do not always come true. This is unlikely to happen, but at least we know that the actor would be willing to.

It must be remembered that there have been rumors that the universe of The Batman could replace the current DCEU if it goes well.

