The Batman: Fans Compare The Riddler’s Look To That Of The Zodiac Killer – Tomatazos

There are still a few months to see The Batman, the new film by director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%) about the hero of Gotham City, however, recently released new promotional images that excited and got fans talking, because it was finally revealed what the Riddler will look like and his appearance is really terrifying, so much so that in social networks compared him to the Zodiac Killer (via ComicBook.com).

In the first trailer released from The batman, fans could not appreciate the appearance of the villain, as he appeared wrapped in shadows, however, the new images show it more clearly and for lovers of the comic books of the hero of Gotham City, the director really hit the mark with his terrifying appearance.

In fact, in social networks they compared the villain who is played by Paul Dano (Okja – 86%, A Corpse to Survive – 69%) with Dr. Doom, The Gimp of Violent Times – 94%, but above all with the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized Northern California between December 1968 and October 1969.

The identity of the Zodiac, as the murderer himself called himself, is still a mystery, however, in a letter allegedly his he confessed to having killed 37 victims, although the only confirmed ones were four men and three women. The killer was estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old at the time of his crimes; that he was white, burly, brown-haired, and had a knowledge of encrypted languages.

The new revealed image of the villain of The batman It shows him with a symbol very similar to the one that the serial killer used to sign his letters —which began to be found in 1969—, taken from the logo of the Zodiac watchmaker.

Unlike previous versions of the classic DC Comics villain, Dano’s version will wear a black outfit that darkens completely on his face, as he wears a kind of leather mask with a patch over his mouth, as well as glasses that they allow you to see your eyes and add a disconcerting touch to your appearance.

Here are the most prominent comments on social networks about the comparisons between the Riddler and the Zodiac killer; fans were genuinely terrified and excited about Dano’s look for the new film:

The Zodiac Killer is clearly a huge inspiration for the Riddler’s design.

I DON’T CARE WHAT THEY SAY, PAUL DANO’S RIDDLE DESIGN SO FAR IS SICK AND SUPPOSED TO BE BASED ON THE ZODIAC KILLER AND IT REALLY LOOKS THREATENING AND SCARY.

The Zodiac killer vibe that the Riddler is giving off in Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN is the exact reason I know it will blow us away.

Last year when the Batman trailer was released, I talked about how I thought it was cool that the Riddler in this movie had a distinctly similar style to that of the Zodiac Killer and a lot of people called me troublesome for “glorifying” a real serial killer hahaha.

I love the Zodiac killer’s influence on Matt Reeves’ version of the Riddler. I think Paul Dano’s performance will be chilling.

I have no problem with the new look of the Riddler in The Batman 2022. He looks scary and iconic in his own unique way. It’s an intriguing reinterpretation of this character. We’ve had a lot of classic Riddler looks on screen now, so I’m fully embracing this new version.

