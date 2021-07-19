‘The Batman’: Colin Farrell gives details about his incredible transformation to play Penguin

One of the aspects that most caught our attention in the upcoming ‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves, were the first images we saw of the character of the Penguin, played by a totally unrecognizable Colin Farrell. Now the actor has recently granted an interview collected in Collider, on the occasion of the premiere of his next series ‘The North Water’, in which he has spoken about his involvement in this film.

Farrell has been especially focused on how he looks in the movie, stating the following: “Mike Marino is a genius (referring to the film’s makeup artist). He is an absolute and true genius (…), he has created this face of the Penguin. He and Matt have talked about how it would have to be physically the stature of the character, and I’ve already had to gain weight for ‘The Noth Water’ and didn’t want to do it again because I had a few minor health problems as a result (…). I think ‘The North Water’ is Last time I went up that much, so we decided to go for a padded suit. “

Farrell also took the opportunity to talk about the degree of involvement of his character in this film, counting the following: “I’m only in five or six scenes, so I’m really looking forward to seeing the movie because it won’t end up ruined by my presence. Really, it’s like a gift to me (…), I can’t wait for see how he [Matt Reeves] has given life to this world. “The actor continues to make it clear that he does not want anyone to feel too expectant about his portrayal of the well-known villain since as he has said his participation is scarce. Farrell ends by praising the work of his makeup artist again with the following words: “When I saw what Mike did, the whole character made sense to me (…), and I was very moved by it. All this to say yes. Someone thinks that what I do in ‘The Batman’ is a decent performance, with much pleasure I will get 49% of the merit“.

Cast and release date

Along with Colin Farrell in the aforementioned role of Penguin, the next Batman movie comes with a real luxury cast, led by a Robert Pattinson who will be for the first time in the shoes of Bruce Wayne, the dark knight. Along with him we have confirmation that the film will feature Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon or Paul Dano as Enigma.

This new adaptation of Batman directed by Matt Reeves is scheduled to hit theaters next March 4, 2022.