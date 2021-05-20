‘The Batman’ brings us a new and colorful poster and more promotional images

In the meantime, the announcement of upcoming movie releases, superheroes, Marvel series, the Justice League SnyderVerse and more proposals from the DC universe, bat man opens hole to remind us that he has another feature film on the way.

And for this he has released a couple of new images so that we can appreciate how the bat-suit fits Robert Pattinson, as well as a comic illustration flavored poster that stands out from the dark tone that, it seems, will have this new adventure of The Batman. And, of course, also to remind us that the film is scheduled to be released In theaters March 4, 2022.

New Promo Images for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ (2022) have surfaced … and holy sh * t does Robert Pattinson look amazing in the Bat Suit. The film hits theaters March 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/crnYMGJMcu – DR Movie News 📽 (@ DRMovieNews1) May 19, 2021

It will not be for lack of films with the vigilante of Gotham, or for the variety of faces that have embodied him, from Michael Keaton to Ben affleck, passing by Val Kilmer, George Clooney or Christian bale in the famous trilogy of Nolan. But the fans are sure to be on the lookout for the news and the treatment that the delivery he directs may contain. Matt reeves.

And there it will no longer be Michael Caine playing faithful butler Alfred but Andy Serkis, also Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and a bountiful assortment of supervillains. Paul Dano embodying Enigma, Colin farrell to the Penguin or John Turturro to the dangerous capo Carmine Falcone.