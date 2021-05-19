The Batman and the villain Enigma in the merchandising of the film

This morning several promotional images of “The Batman”, the next solo film dedicated to Batman. This cinematic reboot, which will bring a new actor like Batman, Robert Pattinson, will be released in March 2022. There is still time ahead, and that is why there is a great silence at the promotional level.

After the first official look in trailer form thanks to the DC Fandome a few months ago, fans have been itching to see more of the DC movie. In particular, to the many villains whose origins will be explored in it. Now we have a little look at these.

At the beginning of May, we saw a merchandising material that left us with promotional art and views of the Batmobile. On this occasion we add several promotional images of the protagonists, specifically of Batman, Catwoman and one of the villains in the film – apparently the main one – Enigma / Riddler. All this material comes from a calendar of the year 2022 that has the Batman movie as its theme. Therefore, there are a lot of promotional images. Obviously, they are arts, so they may differ slightly from the final product that we see in theaters, but obviously we are talking about something very close.

Among the highlights of all, we have that new look we can take to the Batman suit, which is quite close to armor, very much in the style of what for example we saw in the game “Batman: Arkham Knight”.

Another element that is also drawing attention is Enigma, of which we do not see much but it does reconfirm that look that we saw in the trailer, with a version somewhat removed from the comics. In front of the classic green suit with question marks, his top hat and his mask (green or purple) in the eye area, the version that we will see in the film has his face completely covered, a kind of glasses on his eyes and a raincoat. In these images we can also see references to the villain with phrases such as “My life has been a riddle” and “Unmask the truth.”

At the moment we still do not have many more clues about the plot of the film, which we do know will be about the origins of Batman, by showing the Gotham vigilante that he has been active for a short time, and therefore still makes many mistakes.