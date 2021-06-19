The Batman almost prevented the adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween from being made

The live-action Batman movies of recent years have not been based on any Dark Knight story. What they have done is to be inspired by specific elements of some of the most famous graphic novels. For example, the entire episode of Harvy Dent becoming Two-Face in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% is inspired by one of Gotham’s most iconic bat graphic novels. I mean Batman: The Long Halloween. At first it seems that it is a story about Batman trying to catch the serial killer known as Holiday Killer, but in reality this is a story that is famous for telling an updated version of how Harvey Dent went from being a heroic lawyer to being one of the villains. most representative of Batman.

It had been said that Matt Reeves’ The Batman was also based on this iconic graphic novel. The latest information suggests that he had taken more than expected. According to information from Entertainment Weekly (via Heroic Hollywood), the current two-part animated adaptation was on hiatus while the Reeves movie was being made. The films were reportedly not made until the director decided to move his film’s plot in a completely different direction.

If this is true, it almost sounds like we were going to have the first live-action adaptation of a Dark Knight graphic novel. It should be remembered that several of the live-action films have borrowed elements from the comics, but none have been the specific adaptation of a story of the bat. The reality is that this is something that animated tapes have taken care of.

More than one fan would like Warner to make a live-action adaptation of one of the bat’s most iconic stories. In truth, it would be quite interesting if one day they dared to do it. It is something that would surely generate good profits.

This new reveal also doesn’t imply that the new movie isn’t going to borrow some element from that graphic novel, just that it’s going to be subtle enough that animated movies don’t feel like a redundant exercise.

Remember that animated films are going to be released long before The batman. In fact, the first part will see the light of day in a couple of days; June 22 to be exact. The second is going to come out almost a month later; July 27th. Here is the official synopsis of the second part:

Inspired by the iconic DC story of the mid-1990s, which was written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale, The Long Halloween, Part Two continues as the Holiday Killer runs free, Bruce Wayne is under the spell of the poisonous Poison. Ivy and Batman cannot be found anywhere. Freed by an unlikely ally, Bruce discovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer, Carmine Falcone. The Romans have seen their ranks decimated by Holiday and their business is spiraling out of control, forcing them to seek out partners they don’t like: Gotham City’s gallery of villains. Meanwhile, Harvey Dent is fighting battles on two fronts – he’s trying to end the mob war while fighting a struggling marriage. After an attack leaves Harvey horribly disfigured, the district attorney will unleash the duality in his mind that he has tried to suppress all his life. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and execute those who have made amends to him, his family and all of Gotham. In the end, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman, and Gotham City itself.

