One of the OSE members gives resin to her bow before the trial.Javier Hernández

Hot morning in Miramón, San Sebastián. No one enters the building if it has a temperature above 37.3 degrees. Once inside the enclosure, they are separated from their companions by two meters, despite the fact that they are protected with curved methacrylate panels. They also have a mask. Well, only until their job, which some have to blow. They are not the workers of an industrial plant, or of an administrative building, but the members of the Euskadi Symphony (OSE), the first Spanish orchestra to return to face-to-face rehearsals, “and one of the few in Europe to have done so “Say those responsible.

They have to get used to the new acoustics, the physical separation and the new disposition of an orchestra reduced to half its members, 48 ​​in one of the programs and 50 in another. But they have to continue even though the violins are far away and the wind sounds different. They have already committed to a mini-season of eight concerts that ETB, the Basque public television, will broadcast on Saturdays from May 30 with the title “Euskadiko Orkestra on the move!”, And that they will shortly start recording.

“The work of the musicians is not seen when it comes to essential services, but it is crucial because people need to feed the soul. And since we see that there is a hunger for music, we are going to offer a banquet, “said OSE chief director, the American Robert Treviño. This Tuesday was the first rehearsal that Treviño attended, which he will direct with a baton but without a mask Musicians warmed up engines last week.

Among the composers chosen for this small concert season, in addition to the Basques Ramon Lazkano and Mikel Urquiza, are Mendelssohn, Haydn, Mozart, Richard Strauss and Brahms, whose scores are written for a reduced orchestra of maximum 50 musicians. In this way, it will be able to resume its activity, transformed, for the moment, into an orchestra that addresses its audience through television and streaming through its digital channels. The first program will be on May 30 at ETB2, in the morning, and will perform the Agur Jaunak eta Andreak, Symphony number 3, the Scottish of Mendelssohn. They will be performed by 50 instrumentalists: 35 on the string, 14 on the wind and a timpani, led by Treviño. The second program will be on June 6 and will perform Haydn’s Symphony No. 49, La passione, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 1.

Since they offered the last concert with an audience in Istanbul on March 9, a few days before the declaration of the state of alarm in Spain, which was followed by the cancellation, among others, of the 25 concerts scheduled to end the subscription season and of the six in Miramon’s Matinées cycle, they had only been seen by videoconference.

This Tuesday, in the auditorium of its headquarters in San Sebastián, they could not hug or kiss each other, but its members have performed with emotion, among others, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 1, which they will perform through television in the second of the programs that will air on June 6 on ETB2 in the morning.

The general director of the Basque symphony, Oriol Roch, explained in statements to . that the musicians will not wear a mask on stage, since with the screens and the two-meter distance “there is no risk of contagion”. “We have been told that what is important is hand washing and social distancing 24 hours a day,” said Roch, who clarified that safety is also guaranteed by keeping the distances with the winds. In addition “the vapor of the breath remains inside the instrument,” he says.