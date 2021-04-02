The Basque Government sees the crowds “out of place” before the Cup final and warns of new restrictions

The spokesman for the Basque Government, Bingen Zupiria, has warned the fans of Athletic Club de Bilbao and Real Sociedad that the crowds that has occurred these days are “out of place” and has warned that new restrictive measures will be adopted if the cases of Covid-19 continue to increase and the situation recommends it.

In addition, he pointed out that 8,000 rojiblancos fans gathered in Lezama this Thursday and the Ertzaintza chose to act “with prudence and proportionality” and, after requesting that they disintegrate, identified people who did not comply with the rules.

Zupiria has carried out these demonstrations in Bilbao, after agglomerations of fans of Athletic de Bilbao and Real Sociedad have registered this Thursday and Friday, without maintaining social distance, at the farewell to their teams before leaving for Seville, where this Saturday they will play the Final of the Copa del Rey.

The Executive spokesman has alluded to the images of mass concentrations of fans of soccer teams and has indicated that it is likely that tomorrow there will be people who decide “Celebrate it in advance and spend the day with friends and get together with other people to cheer on their teams, even if it’s in the distance.

After pointing out that on Sunday there will also be “whoever wants to celebrate it”, he has indicated that the Government wants to make an appeal “to remind people that they are not playing this year.” “This year and in this circumstance it does not touch,” he assured.

In this way, He has called for “avoiding crowds” and meeting people with whom one does not usually live. “And whatever we do, let’s do it very carefully, the disease is still among us and we still have months left in which we will have to maintain the security measures that are established to avoid being infected and to avoid infecting other people,” he said. .

Therefore, he has insisted on appealing “to prudence and responsibility” because “it is not necessary to crowd and it is not necessary to celebrate in the street.” “Let’s do it with our families in privacy and with great care,” he said.

Asked by the possibility that new restrictive measures may be established In view of the evolution of the pandemic, Zupiria has stated that the Basque government and institutions established criteria that are included in the Bizi Berri III Plan, according to which they will “adopt measures that in some cases will be mitigating and in others they will be greater restriction to deal with the disease situation. “

In this sense, he pointed out that the data of these days indicate that the transmission of the disease “is increasing” and, if this continues in the coming days and more and more municipalities “enter higher incidence rates that recommend taking further steps will undoubtedly be done. “