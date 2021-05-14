The Basque Government ends the search for the last missing person in the Zaldibar landfill

Zaldíbar spillway. (Photo: EFE)

The Basque Government has completed the search for Joaquín Beltrán in the Zaldibar landfill without being able to find the body of the worker buried in the collapse that occurred in February last year, in which his colleague Alberto Sololuze died, whose remains they were recovered.

The Vice-Lendakari and Security Councilor, Josu Ekoreka, and the Minister of Economic Development, Environment and Sustainability, Arantxa Tapia, will offer a press conference at 9:00 am this Friday in Vitoria to give more details of this decision.

The Executive had planned to rake the last “hot zone” of the landfill this May and the Security Minister himself explained a few days ago that a decision had not yet been made on what to do once this phase of the search was concluded.

Finally, the exploration has ended without success and the Basque Government has chosen to conclude the work on locating the body of Joaquín Beltrán fifteen months after the collapse of the landfill.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.