The Basque Government, blackmailed by UEFA with the withdrawal of the European Championship

Bingen Zupiria, spokesman for the Basque Government, on Thursday accused UEFA and the RFEF of “blackmailing Bilbao, Bizkaia and Euskadi” with the withdrawal of the Biscayan capital as one of the venues for the Eurocup. “Wanting to impose a public presence, regardless of the health situation, is blackmail”, He has assured.

Zupiria’s statements come after the UEFA statement last Wednesday, in which it was announced that the San Mamés stadium was withdrawn as the venue for the Eurocup. As a consequence, the Basque institutions have announced that they will demand compensation for this offense.

The spokesman has also assured that it will be the legal services of the Basque Government, the Biscayan Provincial Council and the Bilbao City Council that will decide what procedure to follow in the face of this unilateral breach of the contract by UEFA. “We believe that both UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation have wanted to blackmail Bilbao, Bizkaia and Euskadi with this withdrawal from the Eurocup”.

In addition, he has ensured that the performance of the highest European body does not correspond to what was programmed. “UEFA has raised and imposed a condition that is not included in the contracts that are in force and it has done so at the last minute as a consequence of a pandemic and the need to incorporate the public into sports facilities ”.

Finally, he wanted to assess UEFA’s performance as reckless. “Wanting to impose a public presence, regardless of the health situation that we may be experiencing in June, is blackmail. We believe that we have acted as we should, seriously and responsibly. It is not possible to know, and even less with the existing health data, the epidemiological situation of the Basque Country in mid-June “.