The Baskonia-Joventut, next Tuesday at 6.30 p.m.

05/07/2021 at 10:33 PM CEST

Joventut’s long-awaited ticket for the ‘play-off’ after a season of absence could be sealed next Tuesday at 6.30 pm on the TD Systems Baskonia track, the new date of the duel that should have been played this Saturday at the Buesa Arena.

However, the ACB was forced to suspend the match late on Thursday before the appearance of new positive cases of coronavirus in the Basque picture. After receiving the medical discharge and permission to return to training the Lithuanian Tadas Sedekerskis, those of Dusko Ivanovic had four players isolated in their homes based on the protocols of the ACB for this reason.

The good news is that, as the ACB itself has communicated, this Friday has confirmed “a single positive case for Covid-19 in the Baskonia backup test this morning & rdquor ;. For this reason, the organization of the competition has decided not to wait any longer and reschedule the match for next Tuesday the 11th at 6.30 p.m. due to the need to complete the regular league so that the quarterfinals can begin the day after a final of the Euroleague in which FC Barcelona could be (they would play the first game two days later, on June 2).

The Joventut continues preparing the visit to the Buesa Arena

| TWITTER

Tuesday will be a duel with a lot at stake for both contenders, since the baskonista team has a single victory to a Valencia Basket in an ascending line that he would reach him in fourth place if he endorsed Real Madrid this Sunday at the Fonteta his second league defeat (6.30 pm) after which he conceded in the first round at home against Barça. For its part, La Penya has fallen on the last day at the Unicaja track 103-92 in a duel between applicants not to say goodbye to the course in the regular phase.

In fact, The Malaga team will visit UCAM Murcia this Saturday at 6.30 pm for the only match of the day after the postponement of Baskonia-Penya with the clear objective of reaffirming their recovery since the arrival on the bench of the Greek Fotis Katsikaris and settling more in that eighth place for which three other teams also insist: a BAXI Manresa in low hours due to injuries, the reborn Herbalife Gran Canaria and even the Casademont Zaragoza.