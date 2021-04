Stephen Curry has broken a record dating back to 1954. Since then Wilt chamberlain was the leading scorer of Golden state warriors. Since then, until today, when Steph has broken it in a magical night in which he has exceeded 50 points in the victory against the Denver Nuggets. This is the basket with which he has made history:

