The bases of Girona 2021-2022

06/21/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

The sun came out again. As it does every day. As he did last season after the failed promotion against Elche and as he did also after the troubles against Osasuna and Zaragoza and Lugo a few years before. The list of disappointments is long. Very long. Tapping on the back of encouragement is of little comfort at times like this.

The annoyance was great and the crash was terrible again. Still, experience says it will be digested. At this point, it will be useless to regret more. In this sense, Girona is once again going later than rivals when planning the season, but not as much as this one. There is time and, in principle, “economic protection & rdquor; of the double capital increase of almost 20 million will help. With these ingredients it is time to get down to work and think about exercise 21-22. One of the works of Quique Jail It will be to launch his power of seduction and convince Francisco Rodríguez to continue one more year. It will not be easy. Nothing.

Now, the foundations of the squad and the future of the club are and look very good. Despite not going up, this 2020-21 course has served to discover a few pearls that have to be the basis of Girona in the coming years. Men like Santi Good, Arnau Martinez or Ramon Terrats, for performance, they have earned having more stripes and seeing how the Girona 21-22 is built around them. With them, pieces like Kebe, Valery and SYThey would also have to gain even more prominence.

These values ​​that Girona has on its payroll are also assets of the club. While it is true that the cache and the price of a footballer is not the same in First as in Second A, the value of Arnau and Bueno, above all, and also of Terrats, Sylla Y Kebe has risen.

Doubts on the bench

As for the bench, doubts about the continuity of Francisco persist. “Right now I can’t answer the question about my future. My head has a loop of emotions (…) It is impossible to talk about my continuity. I can only say that I am very touched because in the ten months that I have been in Girona I have reached two finals and I have lost them. Not that it has a thorn in it. I have a whole sword & rdquor ;. If someone thought that Francisco I would take advantage of the press conference after the shock against Rayo to give some clue about what he will do next season, I was very wrong. He followed the usual line. The one of the last weeks, maybe even months. Go on tiptoe, stay dry and buy time. In a week, your contractual relationship with the Montilivi entity would have to write its full stop as long as something is not done before in this regard.

The technician had admitted during the preview, on Friday, that the situation had improved, that there was better harmony, although in other words, and that I hope the goal is achieved to see everything more clearly. There has been no promotion, but a second hit and one of the painful ones in less than a year. Therefore, lFrancisco’s continuity is a mystery and until it is resolved, Girona will not carry out its planning to face another year in the Second Division.

The talks have been going on for weeks. Long ago, the Andalusian was clear that this would be the last season at the club. The positive inertia of the last two months and the consequent play-off changed the situation. If it had gone up, the most likely would have been the renovation, but now more than one stage opens. Yes Francisco He does not look favorably on staying, Girona already has some names on the agenda for some time.

With June still to be exhausted, the benches of the Second Division are not completely defined. There are already some clubs that have assured who will be their coach for the 21/22 season but there are others that have not. This is exactly what happens to Montilivi. For now a big question that would have to be solved very soon. If it can be this week, it will be.