New York, June 18 . .- The players union announced this Thursday the new proposal for 70 games that they have presented to the owners of the major league teams in response to the 60 that they received on Wednesday in the negotiations to return to the competition next July.

According to union executive director Tony Clark, the proposal is already in the hands of Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, calling for the prorated salary to be complete.

The economic difference between the two packages, around 1,510 million dollars with a schedule of 60 games, and 1,757 million in 70, will be 247 million, or a little more than 8.2 million per team.

The players’ proposal also includes a doubling of playoff earnings from $ 25 to $ 50 million, and a 50-50 split of earnings in television earnings for the postseason.

The players agree that there is an expanded playoff of 16 teams in the 2021 playoffs just like this year and that the teams could put commercial patches on the uniforms.

On Wednesday, Manfred announced that he and Clark, after weeks of unsuccessful negotiations during which they couldn’t agree on the level of pay, met in person on Tuesday and reached « a jointly developed framework. »

It included a bundle with an extended postseason and universal designated hitter this year and next, as well as the $ 33 million forgiveness of the $ 170 million lump sum that the players negotiated in March and a mutual agreement not to file a lawsuit against The other part.

Clark did not issue a matching statement, however, the union simply denied that an agreement had been reached, and it is now increasingly clear that the negotiation has not been concluded.

« What we have done with this new proposal is that we believe it represents the basis for an agreement on the resumption of competition, » Clark said in the official statement. « We seek a fair solution for all parties. »

However, the 10-game difference is beginning to be seen as a hopeful new starting point for reaching an agreement that will allow baseball to be the last professional league in the United States to ensure a return to competition after the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA, MLS, NHL and WNBA will return in July, while the NFL maintains its original schedule to start in September.

The four leagues have also approved the return to competition under the system of playing matches without fans, with strict health safety protocols and in the so-called « bubbles », one or more venues in which all teams will have to remain secluded and where the matches will be played.

The NFL, which hoped to maintain its normal competition schedule, although in principle, without fans, has already received a recommendation from epidemiologists to also think about the « bubble » system, if, as expected from the fall, it will to a new outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the country.