The bargains of the MOVES Plan: an electric Citroën ë-C4 on sale for less than € 22,000

Electric cars more accessible than ever. The arrival of the new MOVES Plan is making the purchase of an electric car and the purchase of a Zero Emission car more accessible than ever. And one of the best examples is found in the Citroën range and in one of its latest launches, the new generation of Citroën C4, which is more modern, more daring in terms of design and with an electric version, the electric Citroën ë-C4 which is available for less than € 22,000.

The MOVES Plan and the electric Citroën ë-C4

The price of access to an electric Citroën ë-C4 is € 21,489. We are talking about an ë-C4 with Electric Feel equipment, the price of which starts at € 35,270. To access this promotion we not only have to receive aid from the MOVES Plan, and deliver a used vehicle, but also finance the purchase with the brand for a period of at least 36 months.

If we prefer not to finance the purchase of this new car, or to do so against a different entity than the one proposed by Citroën (PSA Financial Services), the offer price including the MOVES Plan continues to be the most attractive, € 23,989. Let’s think that the Citroën C4 with a 100 hp gasoline engine and all offers starts at € 19,390.

The Citroën C4, as we said, is one of the latest Citroën launches and is available with diesel, gasoline and electric engines.

The Citroën ë-C4 is an electric that has a 136 hp engine and a 50 kWh battery with which to travel up to 350 kilometers (according to a figure approved under WLTP). Citroën includes a guarantee for the battery by which it has to preserve 70% of its charge capacity after 8 years or 160,000 kilometers. Its charging time for an extra 100 kilometers of autonomy in a domestic outlet (Green’up type) is about 4 hours and 30 minutes and a full charge in a 7.4 kW Wallbox requires 7 hours and 30 minutes. However, we can recharge 80% of the battery in just 30 minutes if we use a fast charging point of 100 kW, the maximum that your electrical system supports.

The aid of the MOVES Plan leaves the Citroën ë-C4 with the lowest price we have seen since its launch, at € 21,489.