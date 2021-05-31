The bargains of the MOVES Plan: a FIAT 500e for less than € 15,000 to be one of the cheapest electric cars on the market

The MOVES plan continues to bring the electric car closer to the general public thanks to the discounts and subsidies it offers to potential customers who decide to switch to electric mobility to put combustion engine vehicles aside. FIAT launched a few months ago the new generation of the FIAT 500 in a 100% electric format, which thanks to the MOVES Plan has become one of the cheapest electric cars on the market.

The FIAT 500 has been, since its “rebirth” back in 2007, one of the great discoveries of the automotive industry and, above all, a more than generous “goose that lays the golden eggs” for FIAT, which has seen how its coffers were filled at the cost of almost extensively dispatching units and units of the small urbanite.

However, times change and despite the fact that today (14 years later!) The FIAT 500 is still being manufactured and sold -at a very good pace, by the way-, the second generation of this model was already presented a few months in 100% electric format, the only one that will have the FIAT 500 as soon as the current generation is out of production, something for which there is still some time certainly.

The new FIAT 500e (as it is called) keeps the essence of the original FIAT 500 But in return, it offers a more elaborate design, a much higher quality interior, and a quantity of technology that the 500 sold so far cannot even dream of. Of course, electrical mechanics is another of its key points, with a range that is divided into two power levels and two different battery capacities.

The FIAT 500e, available for € 14,990 thanks to MOVES

The MOVES Plan now becomes the best ally of the FIAT 500e, which is advertised on the manufacturer’s website for a striking price of € 14,990, thus becoming one of the most affordable electric cars on the current market. With a price that does not reach € 15,000, the FIAT 500e can become the temptation of more than one potential buyer, but …What do we get in return?

For € 14,990 we will have at our disposal the most basic FIAT 500e for sale today, Powered by a 95 hp electric motor powered by a 21.3 kWh net battery that gives it a homologated autonomy under the WLTP cycle of 180 km, expandable over 200 kilometers in intensive use in the city.

The version offered is the FIAT 500e Action, the access finish, which includes elements such as the fast charging at 50 kW power, the keyless start system, air conditioning, digital instrumentation or emergency brake assistant.

The price includes VAT, Transport and IEMT calculated at the general rate, as well as € 7000 of discounts from the MOVES Plan, So in order to obtain such an attractive price, all the conditions must be met: it must be a private or autonomous buyer who, in addition, delivers to scrap a vehicle that is more than 7 years old that has been in its name for at least 1 year. Of course, surprisingly we are not obliged to finance, something that is almost unprecedented today.

The FIAT 500e in which car do I buy

In our comparator What car do I buy You will be able to obtain all the information about the cheapest prices of the FIAT 500e, as well as the prices of its different finishes and bodies. Of course, you also have at your disposal different comparisons and buying guides where you can also know what the characteristics of its most important rivals are.