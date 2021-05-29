The bargains of the MOVES Plan: a Citroën C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid for € 220 per month

The MOVES plan has become an excellent asset for manufacturers to try to bring more potential customers closer to a electric mobility that each time seems destined to a wider public, than thanks to the generous subsidies that the State grants to anyone who decides to switch to the electric car. Citroën knows this, and offers, as a real bargain, its Citroën C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid, which is available with an interesting monthly fee.

Plug-in hybrids are also the great beneficiaries of the MOVES Plan, since any customer who buys a plug-in hybrid vehicle with a range greater than 40 kilometers can choose to receive a grant worth up to € 5,000 if you also decide to hand over an old vehicle for scrapping.

Citroën offers in its range different alternatives of ecological cut such as Citroën ë-C4 (the 100% electric version of the Citroën C4) or the Citroën C5 Aircross PHEV, the plug-in hybrid variant of the largest SUV currently marketed by the two-chevron brand. With a practical and comfortable approach, the C5 Aircross offers the answer to the most familiar needs in the plug-in hybrid option.

The Citroën C5 Aircross PHEV, available for € 220 per month

Citroën has decided to prepare a juicy offer for its C5 Aircross PHEV, so that we can enjoy it for € 220 per month for 36 months if we finance with the French brand itself. Of course, we must provide an entry of € 1,360.76. In addition, after those three years we will have to pay a final fee of € 24058.65 if we want to definitively buy the car.

The financing conditions are not particularly bad, since we are talking about a TIN of 3.75% and a APR of 5.37%. In total, after having paid the final fee after those three years, we will have paid a total of € 33,119.41, for the € 29 552.53 that would pay a client who does not get to finance the vehicle and pays it in cash.

In exchange, we will receive a Citroën C5 Aircross PHEV with Feel finish, the access to the range of the French model, which includes as standard elements such as the touch screen for the infotainment system, the LED headlights, the digital instrumentation, the 18-inch wheels or the keyless start system. Of course, this entire operation is limited to a total of 30,000 km during the first three years if we want the brand to “buy back” the car after that period if we don’t want to go ahead with the operation.