The ‘bargain products’ problem Lidl is encountering

Anyone who knows Lidl knows that one of its main hooks is that bazaar, located on an island in the corridor, with various products, always at an irresistible price. A kitchen robot that competes with the almighty Thermomix, sneakers, and even some ‘airpods’ type headphones that display the “sold out” sign at the time of advertising. They are limited edition products, so if one does not hurry, they are sold out. And the marketing strategy of the German giant is clear: attract customers with its catchy products and once in the store, it is easier for them to take advantage of it to make the purchase.

What the brand loses in margins with these low cost products, it recovers easily with the increase in sales of conventional products. If we add to this the economies of scale of a giant of this size and the increased value of the brand, we understand why Lidl continues to fan the flame of its low-cost products. Of course, it seems that this balance could be breaking due to an uncalculated problem: the increase in customer complaints.

Claims are rising strongly

Several workers of the company’s telephone service in Spain have confessed to Consumidor Global that most of their interventions are due to customer complaints for this type of product.

“60% of the calls I have per day are related to the guarantee of the products,” explains an employee to that medium and who, for obvious reasons, prefers to remain anonymous. These company workers do not specify whether they are recurring problems or derived from the volume of sales itself, although it is logical to think the latter.

Annoyed by low stocks

These types of products are sold with a dropper and the customer knows it. In a short time, stocks are exhausted and the sales peak is triggered in a few days. For a mere statistical question, it is logical that the bulk of calls to the telephone attention services are due to these products. These are, in short, white-label products and it is to be expected that there are failures or some batch is defective. Here Lidl faces a complex balance of forces: on the one hand, the products are very low-cost, but on the other, the brand’s prestige is at stake, so it runs to resolve any possible incidents.

However, the main reason for anger among customers is precisely in the shortage of units. As noted above, Lidl sells limited lots to achieve precisely the marketing effect of scarcity. The hype prompts shoppers to rush to the company’s supermarkets to grab one of these iconic products, only to discover, after a long wait in line, that only a few dozen units have been supplied per store.

A resale market

This marketing technique, in addition to the frustration among those who have not managed to get hold of a unit, has generated strange situations, such as that some of these products are cult. This happened with sneakers with corporate colors that, when sold out, traded at scandal prices on eBay, making those who speculated with them gold. The fever for these products has generated a parallel economy of speculators who rush to buy several units of these products (also of the ALDI brand), but then resell them on auction portals.

Faced with this situation, managers of the firm recommended that customers buy these products directly from Lidl to get “quality at a low cost.” In any case, the German giant has managed to capture the attention of a market that, despite possible setbacks, is still attentive to discover which product will star in the next campaign.

