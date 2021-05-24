the bargain for miners is over, who are moving to other countries

Surely many of those who read us do not know the Chinese exchange Huobi. This market for the sale of cryptocurrencies is nevertheless one of the most important in the world, and also manages the eighth largest bitcoin miners pool in the world: 4% of the total hashrate (something like the production of bitcoins) comes from that group of miners.

However, things are changing for Huobi, which after the latest decisions of the Chinese government is changing its strategy and seems to reveal an important trend for this segment: miners are considering moving to other countries, and that seems to be one of the reasons for the new falls that both bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are suffering.

China tightens, but (for now) does not drown at all

We have already commented on other occasions as the situation in China has two very different faces. The country has been prohibiting financial entities from providing facilities to operate with cryptocurrencies for some time, and recently an announcement was published in which that veto, already announced in 2013, was consolidated.

That was apparently one of the great reasons for the recent collapse of cryptocurrencies, which this past weekend have plummeted again. In that new descent it also seems to have had something to do with it. that apparent persecution of the miners operating in China.

On the other hand, this country is responsible for 65% of the production of bitcoins worldwide, and it is due to a clear factor: electricity there is very cheap, which makes the profit margin for miners exceptional.

Now that seems to be changing. Chinese regulators are starting to go after that bitcoin mining activity, and as indicated in Reuters, a State Council led by Vice Premier Liu He announced last Friday that they would stop this mining activity. They had been threatening something like that for a long time.

Huobi Pool stated that it will stop providing services to Chinese users. Those who have already purchased Bitcoin mining machines will be removed from the shelves, an interesting thing is that Huobi said that FIL mining machines will not be affected. pic.twitter.com/B62PII7pmB – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 23, 2021

Mining pools like HashCow or BTC.TOP have suspended part of their operations in China, and Huobi decided the same, whose officials indicated that “sales of mining machines and user hosting services are suspended.”

Although Huobi continues to operate and has not stopped its own mining pools, it does is discontinuing hosting user machines that were operating on Huobi’s premises, which provides the infrastructure but does not own those machines.

Jiang Zhuoer, founder of BTC.TOP, explained in a post on the Weibo social network that your cryptocurrency mining business will no longer be available in mainland China, and HashCow also revealed that it would not open to new clients in the country.

China is the absolute current benchmark in cryptocurrency mining, but things could change from now on. Source: ChainBulletin.

For jiang this trend will go further, and “in the long term, virtually all cryptocurrency mining systems will be sold outside of China as Chinese regulators pursue mining in the country.”

This news could have been one of the reasons why this market fell back hard last weekend. Bitcoin has fallen below $ 32,000 (now exceeds 36,000) and Ethereum also fell below 1,800 (although it is now around 2,260).