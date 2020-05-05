The World Rallycross of Catalunya-Barcelona, ​​the Spanish test of the World Rallycross, already has a new date: October 17 and 18, after it was postponed at the time due to the coronavirus.

This is one of the most spectacular tests that can be seen on the Circuit, with an intense intensity. As is known, the Montmeló circuit enabled a layout adapted to this specialty in the Stadium area, which takes advantage of part of the Formula 1 track – which is run backwards – and the inland area on land, on which the public has total vision.

The FIA ​​and the promoter of the World Rallycross Championship have already agreed on the schedule for this season, after the postponement of the first scheduled tests – including Barcelona, ​​which was to open the season – due to the coronavirus crisis. A calendar completely restructured and it’s obviously provisional until we see how the pandemic evolves.

The Championship will have this year eight tests, seven of them in Europe and a single manga outside the Old Continent, in Abu Dhabi. The Championship will start on August 20 in Sweden, to continue through France, Latvia, Benelux –Spa–, Portugal, Spain, Abu Dhabi and Germany –which will close the championship at the Nürburgring on December 11–.

Both the Circuit and the promoter of the event have announced that the advance tickets that fans bought at the time are still valid. Fans who want it You can now buy your tickets on the website of the Circuit or on the website of the test promoter, www.catalunyarx.com, starting at 46.90 euros.

The two parties, in addition, will work with the health authorities to fine-tune the security measures that must be implemented: where appropriate, maintain social distance and use of masks or gloves, as necessary at the time.

