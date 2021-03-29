The Barcelona Open 2021 will have a reduced capacity

03/23/2021 at 17:46 CET

The Barcelona Open 2021 tournament has been presented this Tuesday at the Albéniz Palace of Barcelona. From the organization of the tournament they have wanted to convey the great satisfaction that comes from being able to continue the tradition of the event, which is a great reason for hope. Toni Trilla, head of the preventive medicine service at the Hospitla Clinic has assured that the Barcelona Open “has adopted the measures necessary to maintain security at all times“and that the tournament is a safe space both for all the players and for all the workers who are part of it.

David Ferrer, tournament director, has shown his excitement and surprise at seeing that so many players have been willing to register for the Barcelona Open 2021 and assures that “we will have one of the best lists in the history of the tournament.” Among the great players who will play this competition are Rafa Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Pablo Carreno. This 2021 due to the pandemic, andThe tournament will have a reduced capacity but Jordi Cambra has assured that “the tournament will make an effort so that people who cannot access follow the tournament without any problem”.

Among the main attendees, the presence of Ada Colau, mayor of Barcelona; Jordi Cambra, president of the RCTB-1899; Josep Oliu, president of Banc Sabadell; Javier Godó, Count of Godó; Antoni trilla, head of preventive medicine and epidemiology at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​and David Ferrer, tournament director.