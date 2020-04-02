He Barcelona is desperate to get hold of Lautaro Martinez. According to the Italian daily Tuttosport, the Barça club has made a spectacular offer to the Argentine striker to convince him to play next season at the Camp Nou. So that, the proposal is for five seasons plus two optional ones (until 2027) and a salary of seven million euros net per campaign.

From the neroazzurro club they are trying to convince him to continue, although they are increasingly aware that his departure is inevitable. Barcelona is one of the great candidates to get their services. Lautaro has become the main objective of the Catalan entity for the next course, they think it is the piece that the team needs. In fact, to convince him, as the Catalan press published these days ago, they have assured him of ownership.

Tuttosport also ensures that the Argentine crack now charges two million net per season, a figure that Inter would be willing to double to reach four million if you renew. However, that offer would continue to be lower than that of Barcelona, ​​which offers to charge three million more per year. Of course, they will have to sell to one of the attack referents, most likely Antoine Griezmann, since the club has needed to do an ERTE and that the players lower their salaries by 70% to save the club’s economy.

Furthermore, Inter will not be willing to let its star out at any price. Lautaro’s clause is 111 million euros that it will only be possible to execute the first two weeks of July, when the market opens. The neroazzurro club does not want to drop a penny the price of the Argentine, but Barcelona is willing to put players in the operation in order to lower the price and get the striker to see Barça.