The Barca of the ERTE and the snip does not cease for this reason its determination to continue feeding La Masía with new players. The economic problems worry, a lot, the culé cupola, but that does not mean that the sports management continues to work in the quarry. The last one to have had his eye on, and who apparently is close to falling into his nets, is the redhead Fabian Luzzi, according to information from the Brand.

The Catalan club would be in talks with the young man international sub-16 spanish, one of the top talents of the Vallecana quarry and another of the promises it pampers Paco Jémez. Luzzi, who recently turned 16 and is fully on the radar of all the greats of the Spanish League, has spent almost the entire second round of the Second training with the first team and stood out nationally with his good role with the U-16 last February, a month before the state of alarm began.

Spanish, although of Brazilian origin, Luzzi It has only been four more campaigns this year in the discipline of Vallecano Ray, Before, he was at the Rayo Foundation and it was when he was young when he made the leap to the prolific quarry in Vallecas. In recent seasons, the striker has always stood out for his great ease on goal, being top scorer with all his teams. In addition, as now under the orders of Jémez, the Spanish-Brazilian was always ahead of his promotion, he played a category above his.

Although the Barca It seems to be the closest club to get their services, other teams in the capital like the Real Madrid and the Athletic they track him. In fact, the Vallecano Ray has introduced the player a renovation proposal of which apparently there is still no answer, something that invites the Catalans to be optimistic with their options. Another rayista, the defender Martín Pascual, 20 years, is also in the crosshairs of the Barcelona, although this one has already debuted with the first team and is one of the staff that Paco manages Jémez.