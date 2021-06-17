The Barcelona Motor Show is delayed until autumn

Enlarge

June 17, 2021

Automobile Barcelona 2021 has finally been postponed and will not be held in July but between September 30 and October 10.

The Automobile Barcelona 2021, which was to be held at the beginning of July, exactly between July 8 and 18, finally has been postponed for the fall, with what will take place between September 30 and October 10.

The International Motor Show, organized by Fira de Barcelona, ​​thus announces the delay of its 41st edition. And the reasons for this change of dates should not be sought in the coronavirus pandemic or for health reasons, but rather it is something agreed between car manufacturers and the organization to get important companies in the sector to reconsider their position of not attending in July as exhibitors.

Problems with assigned spaces

In the original edition, which was to be held in July and it was going to become the first automobile competition with an audience in Europe after the start of the coronavirus crisis, such prominent brands as Audi, BMW, Citroën, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Opel Peugeot, Smart, Volkswagen or Volvo were not going to participate.

They had declined the invitation due to the shortage of microchips, which is affecting car production, and the allocation of spaces in the Montjuïc venue. In the contest to be held in July, there were only going to be two Fira pavilions, something that will be expanded in the autumn contest.

“With the change of dates, we seek to guarantee our role as a major international automotive showcase and sales driver after a very complex period,” said the president of Automobile Barcelona, ​​Enrique Lacalle, who added that “a context most favorable for this industry, affected by the difficulties in the supply of some components, Inter alia”.

Automobile Barcelona 2021 will have this year as main themes digitization and decarbonization as stakes for the innovation of the sector and an attendance similar to that of its last edition, two years ago, which was attended by some 800,000 visitors is expected.