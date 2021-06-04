The Barcelona assembly will be held on July 4 at the Camp Nou

06/03/2021 at 9:25 PM CEST

EFE

The board of directors of Barcelona, ​​chaired by Joan Laporta, announced after the ordinary meeting this Thursday that the Assembly of Committees 2019-2020, postponed at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on July 4 from 3:00 p.m. for the first time at the Camp Nou.

“It is the best place to do it and for the delegates to attend as many as possible. In addition, it had never been held at the Camp Nou and it is a way to encourage attendance,” said Maria Elena Fort, institutional vice president and club spokesperson. , at a press conference after the meeting.

The main points of the assembly will be the approval of the accounts for the 2019-2020 season, the debt refinancing operation for a value of 525 million euros with the Goldman Sachs investment fund, the ratification of the members of the board of directors who entered after the elections and the proposal to be part of the European Super League.

On the other hand, The board of directors agreed to start a campaign to attract new members without the current restrictions, which would mean that any Barça fan could become a member at any time.

The assembly will also vote on whether to reform the club’s statutes so that there is the option of becoming a member of Barcelona digitally. So far there is only the possibility of doing it in person.