The Barça wants to this central to retire to Hammered

FC Barcelona is in a revolution. The squad is going to change drastically in some lines with the arrival of Laporta. The culé economic crisis is a problem when restructuring the team, but the exits of some pieces will be key. Without going any further, the club’s intentions are to remove the Camp Nou from Umtiti Y Lenglet, both French. The former has been out of shape for too long and the latter below his level.

Alessio Romagnoli the Barça technical secretariat is very pleased and from Italy they assure that they are the best positioned to take over the services of the 26-year-old Italian central defender. He plays for Milan and has a contract until June 2022, so it is not surprising that Mino Raiola is looking for where to place him in exchange for a good commission. The Italians, on the other hand, are interested in Pjanic and Coutinho, players who could enter into some exchange operation, but whose chips are assumed to be too high and should be reduced in exchange for a longer contract.

It is not the first time that the name Romagnoli has been related to Barça. The reality is that the current sports area has always had other footballers above him in the list of possible reinforcements, but they understand that he is a top-level central defender. The market circumstances, there is no doubt that they bring him closer to the option of signing, but first Barça needs to get rid of several players to take on this operation.

In fact, the Blaugrana club is confident that this will be a decisive week for the exit operation and one of the keys is to find accommodation for Umtiti and Lenglet in the market. For the first, the option of going on loan to Olympique de Lyon is open, but the tab should be lowered, while Lenglet has offers from the Premier League. Arsenal and Tottenham are watching for a possible loan, but the player is very reluctant to leave at the moment. Lenglet arrives in Barcelona in days and both the club and Koeman will speak with him.

The arrival of Romagnoli It would mean continuing to rejuvenate a defense in which Piqué (34) will have less and less prominence. Upon the arrival of Eric García (20) we must add the Araújo (22) and Mingueza (22).