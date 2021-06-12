The Barça, to the semifinal of the Glass of the King

06/11/2021

On at 22:38 CEST

The match offered by FC Barcelona and Noia in the quarterfinal duel of the Copa del Rey that ended with a 6-3 victory for Barça.

Equality marked at all times the match between two teams that know each other perfectly and that this year were facing each other for the fifth time. No surprise because on the court where Noia first scored with a goal at four minutes work of Jordi Ferrer. It was a declaration of intent from the Sant Sadurní team that warned Barça that to go to the semifinals they would have to fight to infinity.

It was not until the 13th minute when the Catalans managed to tie the contest with a target from Pablo Álvarez, a true predator of the area, collecting a ball in the area.

Xavi Costa saw the blue card on 17 ‘but Alabart couldn’t beat Xus Fernández on his direct shot. Yes he did it a minute later Hélder Nunes raising the 2-1 on the scoreboard with a shovel kick.

But Xavi Costa, with a lot of prominence in this first half, returned the tables in the light by transforming a penalty beating Aitor Egurrola.

More Barça dominance in the second half

With this result and after both teams wasted the opponent’s tenth foul, it was halftime. Little changed after the dressing room. Equality was reestablished on the track untiland Pablo Álvarez got the double and put the Catalans ahead again, an advantage that Pau Bargalló certified as a direct free kick, achieving the 4-2. The nerves were on the surface and tension was palpable on the track.

The chances continued on both sides, and Noia scored the third of his penalty count, but Alabart a few seconds later scored the 5-3 and sank the illusions of Sant Sadurní’s team. Matías Pascual’s goal with two minutes remaining was the finishing touch.

Reus Deportiu Miró, rival in semis

Those of Edu castro Reus Miró will be measured in the semifinals (8:00 p.m., Esport3) in search of the end. The Baix Camp team beat Garatge Planes Girona thanks to a goal in extremis by Álex Rodríguez after an individual action with three seconds remaining.