“The Barça to the minimum annihilates you”

05/13/2021 at 10:56 PM CEST

EFE

Celta de Vigo’s midfielder Brais Méndez expects a “very complicated match & rdquor; this Sunday against Barça, but pointed out that his team travels to the Camp Nou in their best moment of the course after chaining four consecutive wins.

“It is a great team, one of the best in the world. They come from not being quite well, but they will want to press until the end to see if they are able to fight for the title. It is going to be a very complicated match in which we will try to give everything to bring us the three points & rdquor ;, he told CeltaMedia.

It assumes that your team will have to give “a plus & rdquor; because they face “The best and the least they annihilate you & rdquor;, and appealed to the “concentration & rdquor; to minimize the virtues of the Barça team.

“We have to be very involved in the game and know that at the minimum they will not forgive you”, insisted Brais Méndez, for whom Celta is “emotionally with the arrow up, wanting to continue enjoying & rdquor ;.

