The Barça, to the final with a first part of fantasy

06/12/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

FC Barcelona will play the final of the Copa del Rey in search of its 24th trophy in this competition after making a real suit to a Reus who, despite opening the scoreboard, took a good blow after the Barça win 3-6.

Edu Castro’s men will face the Liceo again in the final this Sunday (1:15 pm / Esport 3) after the Galician team beat Recam Làser Caldes 4-1 in the semifinal that opened the day.

Despite the fact that Barça passed like a cyclone over Reus, the reality is that the Baix Camp team opened the scoring in minute 1 thanks to a goal from Marc Julià. It aimed for a match with two teams of maximum rivalry in which the Barça team would be forced to face a so-called duel with the work overalls. But the reality was different, especially in the first half, where Barça would achieve six goals for the two from Reus.

The first two goals for the Catalans were stopped ball thanks to two direct fouls executed masterfully by Bargalló and Álvarez. From there, Barça perfectly dominated the court and the goals fell one after another to the despair of Cándid Ballart.

Change of scenery after break

The scene changed a lot in the second, where the goalkeepers were the protagonists. It was not until 10 minutes that Joan Salvat reduced differences (3-6), and later Sergi Fernández saved two direct fouls preventing Reus from entering the game again. The Catalans managed the advantage even though they lowered the intensity and this Sunday they will play the final.