The Barça, to by his fifth league in the Palau

06/30/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Sunday’s well-deserved victory in Paterna (3-4) will allow the FC Barcelona play the league title this Wednesday against Levante at 8:00 p.m. (Barça TV, Barça TV + and Teledeporte) in the third and final match of the grand final.

The great protagonist of that second game was Barça Dyego, captain in the absence of Sergio Lozano due to injury. The Brazilian had been dragging serious problems in his right ankle for weeks and finally his delivery was accompanied by a great game with two key goals.

In front, the whole granota will arrive without pressure after getting the ticket for the Champions League together with Barça, something that not even in his best dreams would have expected at the beginning of the season. Perfectly worked by the methodical and meticulous Diego Ríos (the youngest coach in the category), Levante is in the final on its own merits, but it could weigh on them having lost their great opportunity at home. By the way, Andreu Plaza is the oldest in the category.

The Valencians have five former Barça players which are key in the schemes of the team whose club is chaired by the media Quico Catalán. They are the Catalans Roger Serrano and Marc Tolrà, as well as the great Esteban Cejudo, Rafa Usín and Mario Rivillos.

Farewells

The coach Andreu Plaza, his ‘second’ Miguel Andrés and the players Aicardo, Daniel and Ximbinha have already received the love of the Palau in events before or after the matches. Joselito will not continue either, although he has a contract until 2023 and will play on loan at Real Betis next year.

Dídac will be key in the third game of the final

| FCB

However, everyone is emptying just like their peers with the aim of saying goodbye with joy: making the fifth league a reality for Blaugrana after three o’clock in the ‘Marc Carmona era’ (2011, 2012 and 2013) and 2019 with the Girona player on the bench.

Sixth time

FC Barcelona has played the league title in the fifth game five times (now it is the best of three) with three successes and two disappointments. In fact, the first Barça league came in 2011 with a party at the Palau against Sergio Lozano and Esquerdinha’s Caja Segovia with Jesús Velasco as coach (he will lead Barça next season). Fernandao, Saad and Carlos Muñoz scored the goals in the 3-2 victory.

A year later the track advantage was for ElPozo, who had the possibility of lifting the title at the Palace, but saw how FC Barcelona prevailed 3-6 with ‘doubles’ from Javi Rodríguez (current Industrias coach), Sergio Lozano and the incombustible Wilde.

Barça won their last league at the Palau

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

The next two precedents, both against Inter, are unfavorable. In the 2016-17 campaign, Barça dominated the final 2-1 and was able to decide at home in the fourth game, but fell by a resounding 1-6 and the fifth was Inter (2-1 with a lethal goal from the Portuguese star Ricardinho three minutes from the end).

In 2017-18 those of Plaza equaled a 2-0 adverse and they took the lead in the fifth with a goal from Dyego in the 10 ‘, but they focused only on defending and Elisandro tied in the 36’. Then the penalties smiled at Jesús Velasco’s.

Y last season there was a comeback against ElPozo, who dominated the final and lost 3-7 the fourth game in Murcia. In the fifth, a goal from ‘Esquerda’ and two from Lozano made possible the triumph of Barça (3-2) and … the title.