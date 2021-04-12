The Barça remains one step away from the title

04/11/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

Barça did not fail in the second game of the final of the Ice Hockey League, which is played for the best of five, and remains one step away from the title. The Catalans beat Puigcerdà again, this time by a clear 7-3, and next Saturday they will have the possibility of proclaiming themselves champions in Cerdanya if they add another victory. If they lose, on Sunday they will have another option. If a fifth duel is necessary, it will be played at the Culé court on Saturday, April 24. Although seen what was seen in the first two meetings of the series, it does not seem the most likely.

If Barça suffered a lot this Saturday to end up getting their first victory in extra time (4-3) thanks to a very inspired Oriol RubioIt was much easier for the Barça team today, which overwhelmed Puigcerdà from the beginning and imposed its law at all times against the current champions, surpassed in all facets of the game.

Two early goals served to pave the way, and despite the fact that Puigcerdà subsequently closed the gap (2-1), the victory was never endangered thanks to a splendid choral performance by the Barcelona players. The end of the second half was reached with all the fish sold (6-3). And in the last period Julian Edstrom put the finishing touches. Before, Edstrom himself, Sarusawa (2), Oriol Rubio, Gastón González and Stanislav Didkovskyy had scored for Barça.