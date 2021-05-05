The Barça recovers the credibility in Europe

05/05/2021

The victory achieved in the fifth quarter-final match against Zenit (79-53) returns Barça to the Final Four in Cologne, from May 28 to 30, which celebrates after a long absence of seven seasons.

As Saras Jasikevicius himself recognized after of the victory against the Russian team, “Barça should be in the Final Four every season or fighting for one of those four privileged positions & rdquor;”. And the truth is that Barça has been away from that appointment for seven years. Too many for a club with that budget and history.

Barça had earned the right to play the quarterfinals with court advantage after dominating the regular season (20-14). Now, despite suffering more than expected against Zenit, returns to the most anticipated appointment of the season, where he will face an Armani Milan making his first appearance in a Final Four.

The big favorite

Barça is presented as the great favorite to reach the grand final, although that must be won on the court against Ettore Messina’s team, who also had a lot of trouble defeating Bayern, in the fifth game.

And the thing is that Barça will play its fifteenth Final Four since this format was adopted in 1988. It had never happened that Barça had been left out of the Final Four for more than three years.

Now, seven have passed, and with the possibility of winning the third Euroleague after those achieved in 2003, with Svetislave Pesic on the bench, and 2010 with Xavi Pascual. And it is that the history of the Euroleague is linked to the name of Barça, as one of the founding teams and that has a fixed license in the highest European competition.

Two titles and four runners-up

Since the current format was established, Barça accumulates a total of two titles, four runners-up, three third places and six quarters, that add up to a total of 28 games played, with 11 victories and 17 defeats.

Joan Laporta enjoyed the last victory in the Final Four and wants to celebrate another title in Cologne

The last Barça presence in the Final Four was in the 2014 edition, played at the Mediolanum Forum, in Milan, already to which they arrived, in addition to Barça, Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Maccani Tel Aviv.

The Catalans crossed paths with Real Madrid, which was the great favorite in that edition, in addition to beating Barça by a resounding 100-62. In that game, Barça had no options, with 14 triples from the whites, led by Sergio Rodríguez (21 points). For Barça, the best was Ante Tomic, with 16 points and 8 rebounds, but it was not enough.

In the grand final, Maccabi won over Madrid, 98-86, achieving their sixth title for the Hebrew team. In the match for third place, Xavi Pascual’s men beat CSKA, 93-78.

Now, seven seasons later and after a long journey through the sports desert, Barça is back in the top four with a spectacular squad, and with a Pau Gasol, who returns to a Final Four like the one he experienced in 2000 in Thessaloniki (Greece). A title that the club has been waiting for too long.