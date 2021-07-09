The Barça obtains the cession of the pearl of the Rapid of Vienna Yusuf Demir

The ‘Austrian Messi’

FC Barcelona and SK Rapid Vienna have reached an agreement for the loan of promising attacking midfielder Yusuf Demir for next season, the LaLiga team has just reported. The Barça club will pay 500 thousand euros for the transfer and has a non-mandatory purchase option worth 10 million euros, as explained by Barça on its website.

Yusuf Demir is an 18-year-old Austrian player. He comes to Barça from Rapid Vienna, where he has played for the last two seasons in the first team, playing 31 games in which he has scored six goals. Furthermore, he has made his debut with the Austrian senior team.

Demir is a high-quality southpaw who can play in various attacking positions, both as a winger on either side or as a midfielder. Despite his youth, he already has experience in the first level and ease to see goal, indicates FC Barcelona.

