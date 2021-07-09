The Barça obtains the cession of the pearl of the Rapid of Vienna Yusuf Demir

The ‘Austrian Messi’

FC Barcelona and SK Rapid Vienna have reached an agreement for the transfer of the promising attacking midfielder Yusuf Demir to the Barça subsidiary for next season, the LaLiga team has just reported.

The Barça club will pay 500 thousand euros for the loan of the 18-year-old footballer and has a non-mandatory purchase option worth 10 million euros, as explained by Barça on its website.

“With the arrival at Barcelona one of my great childhood dreams is fulfilled. I am going to my favorite team and the best team in the world,” said Demir on the Rapid Vienna website.

Yusuf Demir, dubbed the ‘Austrian Messi’ by the press of his country, has played the last two seasons in the Rapid first team, playing a total of 38 games in which he has scored nine goals. In addition, he made his debut with the Austrian senior team last March in an official match against the Faroe Islands.

Achraf, Trincão & Co .: next season’s most valuable signings

Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Assignment with purchase option



Data as of July 7, 2021

Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)

Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 30 million euros

Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 9 million euros

Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25m

& copy imago images

Cost: 13 million euros

Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m

& copy imago images

Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)

Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 20 million euros

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)

Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m

& copy imago images

Free

Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m

& copy DHA

Free

Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)

Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 38.4 million euros

Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 40 million euros

Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Free

André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

& copy imago images

Free

Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 42.5 million euros

Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 60 million euros

Yusuf Demir, a high-quality and versatile southpaw

Demir is a high-quality southpaw who can play in various attacking positions, both as a winger on either side or as a midfielder. Despite his youth, he already has experience in the first level and ease to see goal, indicates FC Barcelona.

Before the loan to FC Barcelona, ​​Rapid announced the renewal of the youth soccer player’s contract for one more year until the 2022-23 season. Yusuf Demir was on the radar of other clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, among others.

New Barcelona incorporation!

Yusuf demir @skrapid | Red Ring Shots © ️ https://t.co/iTsraAfacE – FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) July 9, 2021

Homepage