The Barça, now to by the Champions

04/21/2021 at 10:18 AM CEST

Barça is League champion, but that was already ‘planned’ from matchday 1. Nothing was included in the plans other than to win the 28th ASOBAL League (the eleventh in a row). The Barça squad is vastly superior to the rest of their rivals, hence they even allow themselves the luxury of winning the title with a full of victories after 28 games with six days remaining before the end of the championship.

But what you really want Barça is to win the Champions League. The other titles cannot be disregarded, since in addition to the League, Barça has also already won the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and the Catalan … but nothing is comparable to lifting the European Cup.

The last time the Barça team was proclaimed champion of the highest continental competition it was the 2014-15 season. Far away is that day in Cologne where Barça beat Telekom Veszprém 28-23 in the final and he lifted the continental trophy that had not been lifted for four years.

Gone is the time when Barça was the absolute dominator in Europe with five consecutive titles (from the 1995-96 campaign to 1999-00). Today the main European tournament is very expensive and proof of this is that in the last ten years only the Barça team, the German THW Kiel and the Macedonian RK Vardar have managed to repeat the title.

There is no longer a dominator in Europe and any rival can put those who arrive with the tag of favorites in serious trouble.

The Champions made the first important screening in the round of 16 and renowned teams such as Vardar himself, Kielce or Pick Szeged were left out.

Kiel or PSG will be left out

Precisely in the last tie before the Final Four there will be some big shot that will be left out and will not travel to Cologne. We will have to be very attentive to duel between the current champion Kiel and the powerful Paris Saint-Germain, two of the most fit teams of the moment that will settle rooms in which sparks will surely jump.

The Barça has it more affordable

On paper, Barça have it somewhat more affordable in large part thanks to their great performance in the group stage. Their rival in the quarterfinals will be the Belarusian Meshkov Brest, a team that came to more than finished fourth in Group A and beat the Ukrainian Motor in the round of 16.

The first leg will be played in Brest on May 12 (6:45 p.m.) and the return leg will be played at the Palau on May 20. The objective is to get one of the four places for a Final Four in which Barça should be both for the quality of the squad and for its excellent season.

Last December, Barça lost the final against Kiel, but COVID-19 will allow Europe to provide another opportunity for the Catalans to storm the continental scepter only six months later.

Both the players and the coaching staff are clear that this is their competition. It is in Europe where they really have to give 200% in each game and where they play face to face against most teams.

Although Meshkov would not be the strongest team, at this stage of the competition no one can expect an easy match.

Barça must focus on Europe and, above all, on recovering troops for the quarterfinals. Casper Mortensen could already be OK, while Aleix Gómez and Luka Cindric should also be back. In fact, all of them could be ready on May 8 on the Cuenca track, which could be a good test for them to roll after days without competing (months in the case of the Danish winger).