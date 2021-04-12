The Barça looks for the best lace of Pau

04/12/2021 at 7:27 PM CEST

Pau Gasol has already played his first two meetings with Barça and as the coach pointed out, his adaptation on the court to the team will be gradual. His first 13 minutes were against Bayern on his debut and he had almost nine against Madrid.

The first feeling he transmitted on the track is that he still needs a little more shooting to adjust to the Barça team’s game and, obviously, gain the confidence that he lacks after two years without competitive activity.

Jasikevicius is very clear that Pau is going to contribute in a positive way, although he is also aware that the automatisms that the group has are not acquired overnight, nor in training.

In search of the competitive rhythm

Pau needs to play more minutes to pick up his rhythm, regain his best feelings as an extraordinary player that he is, and adapt to the work that the coach asks of him, intimidation, good ball movement from the low post and also scoring. A job that Saras is convinced he can contribute, although everything takes an adaptation process.

And it is that Jasikevicius would never have accepted his arrival if he did not believe that he would make the squad better, and he continues to believe in it. And he has the support of the staff who have welcomed him with open arms and will continue to support Pau to join as soon as possible.

Part of that work comes from the player himself, who still shows some insecurity in his shot, or doubts whether to force penetrations to the basket, or to open the ball to his teammates.. Against Bayern he contributed nine points and was very active asking for the ball.

Madrid, hard to shoot

Against Madrid, and against a pivot like Tavares, the task was more complicated, especially in the first minutes where the team felt quite bad. The coach interpreted that in this more physical duel, the best thing was to have Davies, more shot in those battles and Oriola, to a lesser extent.

The defeat against Madrid forces Barça not to get lost in the Endesa League since now Tenerife threatens him for that second place, but It is clear that Pau will gain more prominence as he becomes more comfortable.

With a little more time to prepare the Euroleague quartersAnd with Endesa League matches to give Pau more opportunities, his performance and contribution to the team will surely go up.