The Barça leaves the unified schedule

05/16/2021

On at 22:51 CEST

La Liga has changed the schedules and not all matches will be played on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. The teams that do not play anything will play between Friday and Saturday.

It will open the last day Levante-Cádiz season at 9:00 p.m.

On the other hand, the Saturday, Two games will be played: Granada-Getafe and Seville-Alavés.

And finally, the Sunday the decisive matches will be played at 6:00 p.m.. Atlético and Real Madrid will play the league championship against Valladolid and Villarreal. The yellow submarine, Real Sociedad and Betis will also compete for fifth and sixth places in the standings on the last day. While Huesca, Elche and Valladolid will fight to maintain the category.

Eibar-FC Barcelona will also be played on Sunday in a unified schedule. LaLiga has rectified since the result in Ipurúa can affect relegation. If Eibar gets the three points and Huesca and Elche are defeated, there would be a triplet tied and the franjiverde team would be saved.