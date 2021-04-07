The Barça goes of ‘Valencian tour’

04/06/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

In full celebration of the anniversaries in the Champions League after having achieved victory number 300 in the continental competition on the day that 400 games were celebrated in that competition (75% of victories), Barça returns to focus on a League that will win shortly after no having lost neither one of the encounters.

It has a double confrontation this week in Valencian lands so the team will connect both duels without going home. He will leave today for Valencian lands after the last training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper held yesterday.

The first obstacle will be the Fertiberia Puerto Sagunto, whom Barça visits today at 7.30 p.m. in match corresponding to day 18 that due to the coronavirus was postponed to the beginning of February. Vicent Enric’s team is going through a difficult moment, being the second to last with only 14 points, so it will seek to surprise, although it seems like a utopia at first.

The next stop will be Benidorm, where Barça will travel directly from Puerto Sagunto to play on Friday at 6.30 pm in matchday 27.

Makuc, happy

Slovenian center-back Domen Makuc, who had many minutes against Elverum in Monday’s game, told Barça TV his joy for everything he had experienced: “I am happy for the victory in the Champions League and the return of the fans at the Palau& rdquor ;.

He did not hesitate to also talk about his teammates during that game: “I am proud of the team’s work and we have to continue in this line & rdquor;.

Makuc He does not see a big problem in having to play two games in a row in the league: “We have many players to rotate and everyone is at the level, it will not be a problem to play two games again in three days, we are used to it. All players will give everything to bring the four points & rdquor ;.