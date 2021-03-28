The Barça forward will start again after scoring on the first day of qualifying

03/28/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Sport.es

Denmark will look for the second win in two games to establish itself in the leadership of a Group F in which she is the main favorite to directly access the 2022 World Cup, without the need for a play-off. Braithwaite will be again headline on the far left after his goal against Israel.

The Danish team was the only team to score three points on matchday one after their 2-0 away win in Israel. A complicated victory but one that tied safely. The forward of the Barça was headline and opened the can for your team to track a major win to get off to a good start.

This afternoon, as a local before the weak Moldova, they must achieve a new triumph to confirm first position in a group in which they will dispute the leadership with Austria, which tied in his visit to Scotland.

In principle, the Danish team should not suffer to qualify directly for the next World Championship, but that happens by not failing and demonstrating superiority against inferior rivals such as Moldova.