The Barça does not happen of the tie and the life is complicated

04/09/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona could not overcome the Liceo and stayed halfway with a draw at 2 goals that did not satisfy anyone. We will have to wait for the next matches where the goals will be decisive.

Barça and Liceo offered a tactical game, with little rhythm, both studied each other, did not want to take risks, there was a lot at stake which resulted in a duel with few occasions and with long possessions, especially in the first half, where neither of the two goalkeepers had excessive work. Exhaustive surveillance repeatedly prevented the plays from culminating while the counterattacks were almost always aborted.

But in the middle of this hockey for experts, Dara Torres pulled a genius out of his sleeve to go 0-1 on the scoreboard at the half turn and kicking in the squad at six minutes.

There were nerves on the court and on the benches, the tension was palpable and after the high school goal things didn’t change much. And it was another artistic goal that was the tie. Ignacio Alabart lifting and punching the ball from the side surpassed Carles Grau And by the way, the best gift was made on his 25th anniversary.

The rhythm of the game increased from this moment on and the chances were beginning to be clearer were it not for the interventions of the goalkeepers such as Egurrola’s stop when Adroher kicked the direct after Barça’s tenth foul.

After a failed play on the board, Helder enabled a great ball to Pau Bargalló who got the 2-1 with which they went to rest.

A lot of tension in the second half

The second half began with the 10th foul by the Liceo that was missed by Pau Bargalló, and the 15th by the Barça that neither did Jordi Adroher bear fruit.. From there, and after a time-out requested by Juan Carlos Copa, the game picked up a bit of pace and more counterattack plays and clearer scoring opportunities could be seen, but both Egurrola and Grau avoided goals time and time again.

But as the minutes passed, he returned to tactical play and in the 40th minute came the controversial play. A Lyceum goal annulled after considering that Di Benedetto had scored with his foot.

Two minutes later, a penalty in favor of the Liceo that Egurrola stopped, but the referee considered that it should be repeated and the second Carballeira scored the 2-2. The Liceo was more ambitious in this section of the game. He even had Barça’s 20th foul, but the ‘Octopus’ crossed again in the path of Adroher.

And it was he, the Octopus, Aitor Egurrola who in the last minutes saved Barça from a greater evil. In the end, a tie that benefits no one and that greatly complicates the first place for both.