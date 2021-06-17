The Barça, commitment, illusion and … to by the fifth league

06/17/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Classified for the final and with a place for the next Champions League, FC Barcelona you will now have a few days to catch your breath while waiting for the resolution of the other semifinal.

Viña Albali Valdepeñas managed to draw on their track against Levante (1-1) with a goal from Dani Santos five minutes from the end and forced on penalties with Chino as the protagonist a third and final match that will be played on Sunday at 9 pm in Granota fiefdom.

Whatever the winner, The first match of the best-of-three final will be played next Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Palau and the club has already opened the deadline to request one of the precious tickets with reduced capacity due to Covid-19 (https://taquilla.fcbarcelona.cat/webapp/ca/ ticketsfcb / 2020910056). The second will take place at home on the 27th and, if necessary, the third would be at the Palau on July 30.

Overall satisfaction

Despite the fact that the coaching staff and four players (Aicardo, Joselito, Ximbinha, Daniel) as well as the third goalkeeper Óscar de la Faya already know that they will not continue next season, Barça is showing itself as a block that exudes commitment and illusion and that he wants to close the cycle with the fifth league title of the section.

In charge of directing the meeting as in Son Moix for the sanction of Andreu Plaza, Miguel Andrés was exultant. “The team’s reaction in the second half and the delivery of these players has a lot of merit. Playing the Champions League is always the great objective of this club and we are happy for it & rdquor ;, explained the Toledo.

Ferrao scored two goals in the comeback against Palma

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Plaza will finally return to the bench in the final. “It has not been an easy season and we must put in value the professionalism of the players and the ‘staff’ for having achieved the first objective, and more after the setback of the defeats in the finals and knowing that many of us that we will not continue & rdquor;, pointed out the Girona-born.

Bigoleador on Wednesday in the second game against Palma, Ferrao is only thinking about Valdepeñas or Levante. “I’m very happy for having rediscovered the goal, but now it is only important to focus on the first game of the final & rdquor ;, indicated the Brazilian.

“It has been an incredible environment. The fans have given us strength when our legs failed us and it is the one that most deserves that the team is classified for the final and for the next Champions & rdquor ;, said his compatriot Daniel.