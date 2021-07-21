The Barça captains do not accept the salary reduction

Jordi Alba and Piqué, laughing

The problem lengthens. Nobody can force any player to lower the salary agreed under contract, that is clear. FC Barcelona, ​​like many other teams, is trying to get its players to do their part to reduce the payroll in order to register new signings or simply get Messi back. The club has recently met with Vicente Forés, Josep Maria Orobitg Y Arturo Canales to reach an agreement for a salary reduction for an important part of the team’s sacred cows: Jordi Alba, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto Y Sergio Busquets.

It was Mateo Alemany who carried the weight of the negotiations but the result was not satisfactory since the players’ agents have refused to see how the salaries of their represented were reduced because of the economic situation that FC Barcelona suffers.

The players have said that not so much to the first proposal of the Barcelona club as the second. The club first wanted their salary to be lowered and then, seeing that they could not achieve this purpose, they will extend their contracts, maintaining the agreed amount in the remaining years of the contract. At the moment, the failure of the negotiations is palpable because the club has run into a wall.

Barcelona reaches an agreement with Messi for five years

At the moment it has been the sports director Mateo Alemany who has carried the weight of the negotiations but now, presumably, Joan Laporta will have to take action. It isThe next dates (he returns from Israel today) could meet with the players affected by this measure.