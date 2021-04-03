The Barça approaches to the quarters in the return of the public to the Palau

04/02/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

In the return of the fans, FC Barcelona has won this Good Friday by 25-37 to Elverum Handball acting as a visitor in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 to set foot and a half in the quarterfinals.

ELV

FCB

ELVERUM HANDBALL, 25

(12 + 13): Thorsten Fries (l., 1′-48 ‘), Niclas Fingren, Dominik Mathe (2), Endre Langaas (1), Thomas Solstad (6), Christopher Hedberg (3), Alexander Blonz (6 ) -starting seven-, Emil Imsgaard (ps, 49’-60 ‘), Josef Pujol (1), Luc Abalo (2), Simen Pettersen (4), Soren Sorensen and Kristian Larsen.

FC BARCELONA, 37

(19 + 18): Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas (p.), Aron Palmarsson (2), Thiagus Petrus (1), Dika Mem (7), Ludovic Fabregas (4), Blaz Janc (4), Àlex Pascual (3) -starting seven-, Kevin Möller (ps), Jure Dolenec (3, 2p.), Luka Cindric (4), Timothey N’Guessan (4), Raúl Entrerríos, Cédric Sorhaindo, Luís Frade (1), Domen Makuc and Aleix Gomez (3, 2p.).

REFEREES

Fabian Baumgart and Sascha Wild (Germany). They excluded two minutes to Christopher Hedberg (14:57), Simen Pettersen (54:58) and Thomas Solstad (59:40), of the Elverum Handball; and Domen Makuc (25:25), from FC Barcelona.

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

0-4, 1-8, 2-12, 5-15, 9-17, 12-19 (rest), 15-23, 17-25, 19-27, 22-31, 23-36, 25-37 (final).

INCIDENTS

First leg of the round of 16 of the men’s handball Champions League played before 686 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona) with the Elverum Handball playing as a local team after the agreement reached by the two clubs with the approval of the EHF to that both meetings were disputed in the fiefdom of Barcelona.

It was the first round of a penultimate round heading into the Final Four that will be completed on Monday also at the Palau, although this time with the current European runner-up at home after the agreement between both clubs for both duels to be played at the Palau.

Encouraged by a reduced capacity of spectators After playing behind closed doors for the last 13 months, the Barça team started like a real hurricane with an insurmountable defense and almost absolute precision in attack.

With Thiagus Petrus and Ludovic Fàbregas in the center, Elverum found no gaps and alternated losses with pitches to which an inspired Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas responded and received steals every time he attempted an offensive bounce.

Barça immediately shot up on the scoreboard and won by 1-6 at seven minutes with six different scorers, a dynamic that Dika Mem broke with her third goal of the afternoon to put a scandalous 1-11 in the 13th minute.

Little by little, the Norwegian champion improved his performance with a stellar performance from goalkeeper Thorsten Fries (10 saves in the first half) and the quality of pivot Thomas Solstad allowed him to balance the game. Rather, that the difference did not grow.

Ludovic Fàbregas is one of the leaders of the Barça defense

| EFE

A great goal from Àlex Pascual unfolded (scored three and complied with note in the absence of Aitor Ariño and Casper Mortensen) he placed the 5-15 in the 20 ‘, but the irruption of the veteran Luc Abalo allowed the locals to approach seven goals (10-17), income that remained in the intermission ( 12-19).

That equality despite the clear Barcelona advantage was maintained in the first 10 minutes of the second half (17-25) … until the Scandinavians began to attack with seven and two goals from an empty goal. Thiagus Petrus and by Pérez de Vargas they recovered the 10 goals from the start of the match (20-30 in 48 ‘).

Alexander Blonz tries to surpass Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas

| EFE

Without forgetting that both teams will meet again on Monday in the second leg despite the fact that the tie is virtually decided, Barça took advantage of their greater depth on the bench against an opponent in which Abalo and goal Fries were injured during the match so that a goal from Blaz Janz established the highest income so far (22-33 in 52 ‘).

In the end, Xavi Pascual’s team came to distance by 14 goals (23-37) before a 2-0 run with goals from Simen Pettersen and an Alexander Blonz who could be one of the left wingers with signing options left the electronic at 25-37.