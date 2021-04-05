The Barça already expects rival in quarters

04/05/2021 at 20:10 CEST

The procedure ended up being that, a pure procedure in which Xavi Pascual He took the opportunity to rotate his squad giving minutes to the less usual and also achieving a comfortable 39-19 victory in the second leg of these round of 16 against Elverum. A tie that Barça, in reality, should not have played.

But this is already past water. Fortunately or unfortunately, both games were played in the Palau due to restrictions with the pandemic on Norwegian soilTherefore, in the end, playing the round of 16 tie was less ‘traumatic’ than expected and it was resolved without problems.

The quarterfinals of the Champions League are already a reality after another game by Barça in which they always tried to play their best, which resulted in another choral win in which Àlex Pascual, the only left winger that his father and coach Xavi has, or Mamadou Diocou, both with a good performance, also highlighting the attacking contribution of Langaro and the defensive work of Thiagus Petrus.

The match did not start with the ’embarrassing’ win in the first leg where Barça won 1-12 in the 14th minute as Elverum came out with more conviction to play the match which, by the way, lived again with 645 spectators in the steps. In the 14th minute the scoreboard reflected a 9-6, a score more consistent with a Champions League match, but it was a mirage and little by little Barça was eating ground and with 13-7 (20 ‘) Elverum chose to play a 7 against 6 that paid dearly.

The great Barça defense resulted in theft of the ball and three consecutive goals from an empty goal. Börge Lund quickly changed strategy but Barça was already launched and closed the first half with a resounding 20-10.

The Barça, a steamroller in the second part

With a 7-1 run, which forced Lund to stop the game in the 40th minute (27-11), he started the second period. The duel was sentenced and the rest of the minutes served to widen differences in the scoreboard and so that Kevin Moller little by little out increasing his percentages in which it was a great game for the Danish goalkeeper. In the end no less than 20 goals ahead and 32 in the total count.

Waiting for rival

Barça will not know until Thursday which is their rival in the quarterfinals that will come out of the tie between Meshkov Brest (BIE) and HC Motor (UCR) with an advantage of the latter in the first leg of two goals (32-30) .