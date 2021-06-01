The barbecue, always to your liking thanks to technology

Weber, a pioneering brand in the design and manufacture of innovative barbecues, offers models that will allow you to make the best grills without any stress.

The Spirit EX smart barbecue is a great assistant whether you are in charge of cooking alone, or if you prefer to distract yourself by chatting with the guests. Its technology sends information in real time to the mobile about what is happening inside the barbecue, as well as alerts to turn the food and serve it. In addition, if you want to treat each diner with a dish to their liking, the integrated smart cooking function will guide you to hit “their personalized point”.