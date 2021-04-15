“The bar of fouls has not let us press”

04/15/2021 at 11:42 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has lost this Thursday 6-4 against Movistar Inter in a spectacular Spanish Super Cup which has been played at the WiZink Center in Madrid in front of 1,500 spectators.

Although it is the second final lost to the Inter team in just three weeks, the truth is that the game had nothing to do with that 6-1. Nevertheless, Andreu Plaza He ended up as satisfied with his players as he was dissatisfied with the refereeing criteria.

“We have competed to the end with many difficulties in interpretation. The bar for fouls has been very high and has not allowed us to press. They are very vertical, every time they notice a contact they throw themselves away and many of the fouls were not up to the standard we are used to. We have played 12 or 13 minutes of each half with five fouls, “said the man from Girona.

“I do not charge against the referees. What I say is that we are used to a measure and today we have had another very rare one.. And when we realized we had five faults in each part. I think that quite a few could not have been pointed out, although even then I watch the video and I have to shut up, “explained a sincere Plaza.

He is not without reason. In addition to the expulsion of Dídac in the 10th minute for touching the ball with his hand a few centimeters outside the area (it was red), the blaugrana finished with 12 fouls and received two double penalties while his rival stayed in the middle and the balance became 2-5 and 1-5.

“We already know that games can be won and they can be lost. The only thing we did not do well is that we have lost. It has been very even and we have been able to win just like them. It had nothing to do with the final of the Spanish Cup“, remarked the Barcelona coach.

Barça was left without a prize after falling to Inter

| EFE

“The expulsion of Dídac has left us without first team goalkeepers, because Feixas has not been able to travel due to injury. Anyway, Óscar (de la Faya) has been very good. We conceded the goal at a disadvantage, but there he had nothing to do and then he played a great game, “continued Plaza.

Finally and despite the fatigue and discomfort of the date of this Super Cup, the Barça coach trusts that his team will recover first “for Sunday’s duel against Levante” and then “in order to the Final to Eight of the Champions (Although before 23-A must be measured to an O Parrulo ever closer to Second) “.