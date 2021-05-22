The banned ‘comb’ on the Eurovision stage ends up on a red finger from Finland

One of the groups that aroused the most expectation in the 2021 Eurovision contest was Black channel, the band that represented Finland, not only for their style, but also for their aesthetics.

They were also for their choreography, which was censored by the organization of the contest. And it is that the Finnish rockers pretended make a comb, that is, sticking out the middle finger.

In fact, in the lyrics of their song they say something like “lift your middle finger.” But since they could not develop the choreography and make a comb to all of Europe, they decided on an alternative.

The members of the group, Tommi Lalli, Joonas Porko, Olli Matela and Alex Mattson, decided paint your middle finger red, in order to stand out from the rest and make a more subtle comb.

The song performed by the band was Dark side, a theme that has been chosen in the country’s selection to attend the festival. It is a song written and composed of the training itself, a very different proposal from the one they were going to present at the festival last year.

“We are eager to play for hundreds of millions of people, and thus turn them to the dark side, “commented the band shortly after their national victory, in statements collected by RTVE.