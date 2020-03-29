The banking application has become almost essential for the Belgian in his daily life.

“Between 2018 and 2019, the federation of the banking sector (Febelfin) observed a 50% increase in the number of downloads of banking applications, with today more than 7 million subscriptions to mobile banking”, indicates Hélène Raimond , economist at the Walloon digital agency. Money management has become one of the most popular digital activities, as well as consulting email or social networks. According to a survey carried out for CBC Banque & Assurance, nine out of ten Belgians who have installed their bank’s application use it frequently, namely 36% daily and 54% weekly.

The Belgian has not, however, definitively buried the physical bank. When asked about the bank of the future, those surveyed estimate that banking activity will be deployed 63% online and 37% in branches. “There is still an attachment to physical banking, even for the bank of tomorrow,” notes Bruno Menu, director of digital development at CBC. He recognizes that the type of activity that will be left to bank branches will be determined by the behavior of the online customer. “It is clear that the evolution of Belgian habits on the internet has an impact on what is going to be done in agencies,” he added.

Today, the Belgian uses his banking application mainly for everyday operations.