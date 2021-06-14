The Bank of Spain improves its growth forecast for 2021 to 6.2%

Tourists on the Barceloneta beach, this Saturday, in Barcelona. (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

The Bank of Spain has raised its growth forecast for the Spanish economy to 6.2% for this year, two tenths more than the 6% indicated in its previous March estimates. In addition, it estimates that the economy will grow by 5.8% in 2022, five tenths more than the previous forecast. For 2023, it forecasts a growth of 1.8%, one tenth more.

According to the Quarterly Report of the Spanish Economy published this Monday, the lower incidence of the pandemic, together with the background of the advance of vaccination and the execution of projects financed with European funds, would lead to high growth in activity in the second half of this year. That, according to the agency, would also have a high positive impact on the advance of GDP in the average of 2022.

This improvement in the estimates also rests on the forecast that tourism exports will reach in the third quarter of this year a level close to 50% of that registered in the same period of 2019 and that at the end of August it will be 70% of the Spanish population has been vaccinated, which will allow new steps to be taken in lifting containment measures until their total disappearance, at the end of 2021.

GDP would not reach its pre-pandemic level until the last stretch of 2022

GDP would not reach the pre-pandemic level until the last tranche of 2022 and would be 1.9% above it at the end of the projection horizon (2023), which indicates that, although transitory, the impact of the health crisis will be “relatively persistent”, according to the Bank of Spain.

In the new projections for 2021, it incorporates around 50% of the amount of European funds announced by the Government for this year, considers …

